Cathie Wood Says a "Reality Check" Is Coming for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investors. Here Are 3 Things Smart Investors Should Know.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is known for her big bets in emerging technology trends. As artificial intelligence (AI) takes center stage as the next big thing in tech investing, Wood is making her opinions clear.In a shareholder letter published earlier this month, Wood proclaimed that a "reality check" could be in store for AI investors. I think she's right.Let's dig into Wood's concerns and assess how AI euphoria is fueling the broader trends in the capital markets. While there are some underlying risks, investors don't need to panic. I see many ways to capitalize on the AI revolution, so long as prudent financial judgement is applied.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel