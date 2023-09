Cathie Wood Says Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software May Be a $14 Trillion Market: 2 Superb Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Boom

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is quite bullish on artificial intelligence (AI), especially where software is concerned because it promises a large increase in labor productivity. Ark analysts believe automation could more than double the output of the average knowledge worker, and for that reason, they expect AI software revenue to increase by 42% annually to reach $14 trillion by 2030.Many companies will benefit as that tailwind takes shape, but Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) look attractive at their current valuations. Here's why these superb growth stocks are worth buying.Salesforce is the gold standard in customer relationship management (CRM) software. Its platform improves collaboration and productivity across marketing, commerce, sales, and service teams, which ultimately helps businesses win customers and maintain their loyalty over time. That value proposition is relevant to most companies in most industries.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel