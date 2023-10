Cathie Wood Says Autonomous Driving Is the Biggest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Project In the World -- 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Ark Investment Management is one of the most bullish firms on Wall Street when it comes to the potential of artificial intelligence (AI). It manages eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on different areas of the technology sector, overseen by seasoned investor Cathie Wood.Ark predicts AI will add a whopping $200 trillion to the global economy by 2030 by making knowledge workers (lawyers, scientists, and software engineers) more productive. But the firm is particularly optimistic about one AI segment: autonomous self-driving vehicles.In an interview on CNBC's Halftime Report on Oct. 16, Cathie Wood said "autonomous driving is the biggest AI project in the world ." Ark has previously published research that suggests it will birth new industries like autonomous ride-hailing, which could generate $4 trillion in revenue over the next five years alone.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel