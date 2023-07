Cathie Wood Says Nvidia Is an "Obvious" AI Buy -- but She Still Doesn't Own Any

When Ark Invest's Cathie Wood speaks, growth investors pay attention. Her innovation-focused funds have crushed the broader market under some circumstances and lagged behind in other market conditions, but are still seen as trendsetters in risk assessment and long-term growth investing.This week, Cathie Wood is rising eyebrows on Wall Street with a seemingly self-contradictory review of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday, Wood called the stock an "obvious" play on artificial intelligence (AI) even though her Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) closed out its Nvidia position on Jan. 5.So Wood thinks Nvidia is an obvious vehicle for investing in the future of AI , but she still isn't buying the stock. What gives?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel