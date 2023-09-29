|
29.09.2023 12:05:00
Cathie Wood Says Robotaxis Are the Investment Opportunity of a Lifetime, and Ark Is Betting Big on 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
Cathie Wood recently said robotaxis are "one of the most important investment opportunities of our lifetimes." Her asset management company, Ark Invest, is leaning into that opportunity with sizable positions in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).The chipmaker accounts for $87 million of its $12.2 billion portfolio, while the electric carmaker accounts for $993 million. In other words, Ark has allocated about 0.7% of its assets to Nvidia and more than 8% to Tesla.Here's what investors should know about these artificial intelligence growth stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
