Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying If She's Right

Cathie Wood is one of the most vocal technology bulls on Wall Street. She's the head of Ark Investment Management, which manages eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on different segments of the tech sector. The firm has issued some incredibly optimistic forecasts, specifically regarding the potential of artificial intelligence (AI). Ark believes AI could add a staggering $200 trillion in output to the global workforce by 2030, thanks to its ability to speed up everything from computer programming to medical discoveries. So far, semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the greatest financial beneficiary of the shift to AI because it produces the most advanced data center chips in the world designed for AI workloads. But hardware is only one half of the equation. In an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier this year, Cathie Wood said the next big AI opportunity for investors might be in software instead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel