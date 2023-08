Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Buying Opportunity -- And These 4 Stocks Are Set to Crush the Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) has already proven its ability to substantially increase productivity for businesses. According to Ark Investment Management, which is run by tech investor Cathie Wood, that productivity boost could add a whopping $200 trillion to global economic output by 2030. Investors have been feverishly buying shares of Nvidia to get in on the action because the company makes the most advanced semiconductors used in data centers to develop and train AI models. Its stock has soared by 184% in 2023 so far, crushing the benchmark S&P 500 stock market index, which is up just 16% year to date. But in an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier this year, Wood said the next big AI opportunity for investors might be in software companies instead. They could potentially generate $8 in revenue for every $1 in chip hardware Nvidia sells, purely because AI has the potential to help businesses operate at a scale never before seen. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel