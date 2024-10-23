|
23.10.2024 10:47:00
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Opportunity -- 1 Super Stock You'll Regret Not Buying If She's Right
Ark Investment Management operates a portfolio of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on innovative technology stocks. Its founder and chief investment officer, Cathie Wood, thinks software companies could be the next big opportunity in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. In fact, she predicts they will eventually generate $8 in revenue for every $1 spent on chips from suppliers like Nvidia. Since making that forecast last year, Wood has plowed money into leading AI software start-ups like OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI through the Ark Venture Fund. Plus, Ark's ETFs hold several publicly traded AI software stocks like Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Microsoft. If Wood turns out to be right about AI software companies, here's why C3.ai (NYSE: AI) could be one of the biggest winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!