|
11.06.2024 10:00:00
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying if She's Right
Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, which operates eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on innovative technology stocks. Last year, she said software companies will likely be the next big opportunity in artificial intelligence (AI), predicting they could generate $8 in revenue for every $1 spent on hardware from chip giants like Nvidia. Since making that prediction, Wood has piled into several AI software opportunities. The Ark Venture Fund recently bought shares in private companies like ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Claude creator Anthropic, and Elon Musk's xAI. Plus, Tesla is the largest holding in the flagship Ark Innovation ETF because Wood believes its autonomous self-driving software is the biggest AI opportunity in the world. If Wood is right about AI software, a number of other stocks could deliver spectacular returns in the coming years. Here's why investors might want to buy shares in Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 328,00
|1,57%