11.06.2024 10:00:00

Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying if She's Right

Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, which operates eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on innovative technology stocks. Last year, she said software companies will likely be the next big opportunity in artificial intelligence (AI), predicting they could generate $8 in revenue for every $1 spent on hardware from chip giants like Nvidia. Since making that prediction, Wood has piled into several AI software opportunities. The Ark Venture Fund recently bought shares in private companies like ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Claude creator Anthropic, and Elon Musk's xAI. Plus, Tesla is the largest holding in the flagship Ark Innovation ETF because Wood believes its autonomous self-driving software is the biggest AI opportunity in the world. If Wood is right about AI software, a number of other stocks could deliver spectacular returns in the coming years. Here's why investors might want to buy shares in Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 328,00 1,57% Ai Holdings Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneinig
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich minimal im Plus. Die asiatischen Indizes tendieren am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen