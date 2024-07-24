|
24.07.2024 10:49:00
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought Today if She's Right
Cathie Wood is the CEO of Ark Investment Management, which operates several private and exchange-traded funds focused on innovative technology stocks. Last year, Wood said software companies will be the next big opportunity in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, predicting they will eventually generate $8 in revenue for every $1 spent on chips from leading suppliers like Nvidia. Wood has piled money into several AI opportunities since making that call. The Ark Venture Fund recently bought stakes in private entities like ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Elon Musk's xAI, and Anthropic. Also, Ark's ETFs have been net buyers of several AI stocks this year, including Tesla, UiPath, and Palantir Technologies.If Wood is right about AI software, there could be an exciting list of winners over the long term. Here's why Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) might be two of the biggest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
