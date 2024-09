Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Opportunity -- 2 Super Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought Today If She's Right

Ark Investment Management operates several private funds as well as multiple public exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in innovative technology stocks. Last year, Ark CEO Cathie Wood said software companies will be the next big opportunity in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, predicting the companies will generate $8 in revenue for every $1 spent on chips from suppliers like Nvidia.Since Wood made that prediction, the Ark Venture Fund has piled into several private AI software companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Elon Musk's xAI. Plus, Ark's ETFs own several AI -related software stocks including Palantir Technologies, UiPath, and Tesla. If Wood is right about AI software, there could be an exciting list of winners over the long term. Here's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) might be two of the biggest.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool