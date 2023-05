Cathie Wood Says Tesla Stock Could Soar 1,030% by 2027 -- Elon Musk Says It's the Best Analysis He's Seen

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood is the founder and CEO of Ark Invest, an asset management company focused on disruptive innovation. Wood became a sensation during the early days of the pandemic as her bold investment strategy led to incredible outperformance. The Ark Innovation ETF soared 148% in 2020, crushing the 16% return of the broader S&P 500.All of those gains have since disappeared, but Wood remains confident in many of the same companies, especially Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Ark recently published a valuation model that prices Tesla at $2,000 per share by 2027, which implies 1,030% upside from its current price.That valuation model hinges on robotaxis, a topic that Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently discussed in an interview with CNBC. He said that full self-driving (FSD) technology would ultimately allow Tesla to sell cars for software margins and that Ark Invest has the "best analysis" he's seen on the topic.