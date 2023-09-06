|
06.09.2023 16:05:00
Cathie Wood Says This Stock Is the Biggest AI Play, and It Could Soar 716% to a $6 Trillion Valuation by 2027
When investors think about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, semiconductor giant Nvidia is probably top of mind. AI data center chips are now responsible for the majority of the company's growth, and they have driven a whopping 238% surge in its stock price in 2023.But when Cathie Wood thinks about the biggest opportunities in AI, a different stock tops her list. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, she said investors should be looking at AI software companies because they could generate $8 in revenue for every $1 in chips Nvidia sells. With that in mind, Wood says Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently the biggest AI play out there. You might know the company for its globally dominant electric vehicles or its eccentric CEO Elon Musk. But I'm going to explain why Wood -- and her investment firm Ark Investment Management -- predicts autonomous self-driving software is on track to become Tesla's most lucrative opportunity. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
