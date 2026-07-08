Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
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08.07.2026 13:55:00
Cathie Wood Sold $54 Million of Alibaba Stock in a Single Day. Is Alibaba a Sell?
Since mid-May, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has liquidated almost all of its position in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). That included a $54 million sale of the Chinese e-commerce and artificial intelligence (AI) stock in a single day in late June.Wood, who is both the CEO and the public face of the company, has not publicly commented on this move, which some investors may treat as a sell signal in itself. Nonetheless, investors should probably look more closely at Alibaba's fundamentals and business environment before making such a decision on the consumer discretionary stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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