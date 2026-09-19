Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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19.09.2026 22:05:00
Cathie Wood Sold Palantir and AMD, Then Poured $3.35 Million Into Archer Aviation. Is ARK Betting Big on Flying Taxis?
All companies that have more than $100 million in investments are required to submit quarterly 13F filings that disclose their holdings. Additionally, individuals and funds have to submit filings when their ownership stakes cross 5% and 10%. When holdings reach the 10% threshold, each subsequent trade must be disclosed. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest firm takes things to another level when it comes to transparency.
Ark Invest publishes regular updates disclosing all trades for the exchange traded funds (ETFs) that it manages, giving investors a clear look at all the moves made by Wood and her team of analysts and managers. Ark recently disclosed that it made some notable moves, selling shares of Palantir and Advanced Micro Devices and buying roughly $3.35 million worth of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) for its flagship Ark Innovation ETF.
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