Cathie Wood Sold Tesla Stock to Buy Robinhood Stock. Here's Why

In this video, I will talk about Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), why Ark Invest recently sold shares of Tesla to buy Robinhood stock, and my reason behind opening a small position in the fintech company earlier this week. Since Robinhood went public, the stock is down 70%. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of June 28, 2023. The video was published on June 29, 2023.Continue reading