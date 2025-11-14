Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
14.11.2025 10:19:00
Cathie Wood Thinks AI Will Create a $13 Trillion Software Opportunity. 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy If She's Right.
Cathie Wood is the founder of Ark Investment Management, which operates several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in innovative technology stocks. In the 2025 edition of Ark's annual "Big Ideas" report, the firm issued a forecast suggesting AI could create a $13 trillion opportunity in the software industry by 2030. Ark believes AI-powered assistants like ChatGPT will reduce development costs, which will result in more software coming to market and drive a productivity boom, particularly among knowledge workers and professionals (like lawyers, doctors, and engineers).Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) offers a growing portfolio of software and AI development tools, and they could be in very high demand if Ark's forecast is accurate. Its stock just hit a new all-time high, but here's why it could still be a solid buy for long-term investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
