Cathie Wood Thinks Nvidia Could End Up Like Cisco After the Dot-Com Crash. Here's the "Magnificent Seven" Stock That I'm More Worried About.

One of the most outspoken investors on Wall Street is Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest. Wood is best known for making big bets in emerging areas of technology and healthcare.In a shareholder letter published earlier this month, she suggested that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) could end up like Cisco in the aftermath of the dot-com boom in the early 2000s.Given the meteoric rise in Nvidia 's stock price over the last year, it's reasonable to believe a pullback could be on the horizon. But calling for a crash akin to Cisco? That seems dramatic.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel