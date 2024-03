Cathie Wood Thinks Palantir Could Disrupt Microsoft in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Here's Why I Think She's Right.

Earlier this month, Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood sat down for a podcast conversation hosted by former NBA stars Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner. While Iguodala may be best known for his NBA accolades, the athlete has a prolific career off the court as a start-up investor.During the podcast, Wood spoke at length about major themes fueling the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative. One of the emerging players in AI is big data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).Wood has a large position in Palantir through her exchange-traded funds (ETFs). During her conversation, she put forth the idea that Palantir could end up being one of the largest AI companies in the world and even pose a threat to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel