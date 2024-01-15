|
Cathie Wood Thinks This Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock-Split Stock Could Surge 777%
One of the most visible big-name investors on Wall Street is Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Wood invests in many areas of emerging technology including artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics.But perhaps Wood's most bullish stance revolves around electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Wood has been a longtime supporter of Tesla's eccentric CEO Elon Musk who shares his vision of the company spanning beyond EV production.Given the company's inroads with autonomous driving and robotics, Wood recently referred to Tesla as the biggest AI play in the world. To back up her claim, Wood's research suggests that Tesla stock could grow by another 777% over the next three to four years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
