Cathie Wood Thinks This Top Cryptocurrency Could Soar Over 3,600%. Time to Buy?

This year has gotten off to a red-hot start in the markets. The euphoric narrative surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has fueled the S&P 500 to record levels. Unsurprisingly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is moving in tandem and setting records of its own.What investors may have missed, however, is that it's not just stocks that are witnessing outsized enthusiasm. Top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been surging as of late. Although the price of Bitcoin has, as always, fluctuated dramatically in the midst of its recent surge, one investor in particular sees massive upside.Ark Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood recently set a price target of $2.3 million for Bitcoin, implying more than 3,600% upside from current trading levels.