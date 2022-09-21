|
21.09.2022 11:52:00
Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping: Here Are 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist Last Week
Cathie Wood went looking for discounts last week. The co-founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, known for her bold calls on technology stocks, went searching through the bargain bin of beaten-down stocks last week and came away with some real winners.So what did she buy? Wood's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) added to existing stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Let's see if we can figure out what she sees in these former high-flyers that are currently being passed over by so many investors.Twilio could well be one of the most successful companies you've never heard of -- but it's almost certain you've interacted with its groundbreaking platform, which integrates communication software with mobile apps. The text prompts that help you update an expired or lost password? The in-app chats with customer service? Real-time updates regarding the status of ride-share or food delivery? Chances are many of those communications were facilitated by Twilio's technology.Continue reading
