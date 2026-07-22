CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137
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22.07.2026 11:30:00
Cathie Wood's $362 Million CRISPR Therapeutics Bet Isn't Just Bold -- It's Backed by a Catalyst Many Investors Are Underrating
If you're keeping an eye on gene-editing specialist CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), you probably already know the up-and-coming biopharmaceutical outfit is a favorite of Ark Investment Management's CEO and chief stock picker, Cathie Wood. As of the latest look, the company's holding nearly $270 million worth of this name in its flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) and another $92 million worth in the smaller Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).What is surprising is why Wood is holding it. Although patient-specific genomic repair remains a key part of this stock's bullish thesis, CRISPR Therapeutics' developmental work on another front has gone largely unnoticed and may not be reflected in the stock's price.CRISPR Therapeutics' founders essentially found a way of repairing damaged DNA with a corrected genetic sequence. It was the first company to ever win the FDA's approval for a gene-editing drug, in fact. That's Casgevy -- for the treatment of sickle cell disease -- which was approved in late 2023. Now the same patient-specific approach is being tested as a therapy for handful of other genetic diseases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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