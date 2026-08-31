Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.08.2026 06:45:00

Cathie Wood's Ark Bought $27 Million of SpaceX Stock. Here's Whether You Should Follow Her Lead.

Even after a harsh and sudden correction, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock remains above its IPO price of $135. Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has used recent weakness in shares to add to her firm's position in SpaceX.According to reports, Ark Invest bought 200,000 shares of the popular space stock across multiple ETFs. The combined purchases totaled around $27 million. SpaceX is now the firm's second-largest holding, with a position value of roughly $680 million. Ark Invest's largest holding is another Musk-led business, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). That holding is worth nearly $1 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
27.08.26 Tesla Kaufen DZ BANK
19.08.26 Tesla Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.08.26 Tesla Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.08.26 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
03.08.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 301,00 -0,13% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:18 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
30.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 35
29.08.26 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
29.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX in Rot erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zum Wochenbeginn mit Verlusten erwartet. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen