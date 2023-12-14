|
14.12.2023 11:25:00
Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF Is Soaring. Can It Make You a Millionaire?
Few investors get as much attention as Cathie Wood, and it's easy to see why.Wood's 2018 call that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) would hit a pre-split price of $4,000 per share in the next five years seemed outlandish at the time, but it turned out to be true in 2021, the year after Wood's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) jumped 100%. It's also helped that Ark's funds publicly share their daily trading activity and research papers, and actively post and engage on social media, while most investment funds are more secretive about their activities.Shares of Ark Innovation ETF have pulled back since then, but the exchange-traded fund (ETF) is rallying again and is set to cap off a strong performance in 2023. Through Dec. 11, the ETF is up 55% this year, easily outpacing both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
