Innovation Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJHB / ISIN: JP3147900009
|
25.08.2026 15:05:00
Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Fund Returned 17% Over the Past Year. Is It Still a Buy After Years of Underperformance?
Being an active equity fund manager sounds like a glamorous job. It also usually pays well.That's reasonable because it's hard work. In the domestic large-cap equity arena, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is the rock against which the surf (active fund managers) crashes. It's a stone-cold fact. Last year, 79% of all active large-cap U.S. equity funds failed to beat the S&P 500. That's far worse than the 65% failure rate in 2024, and 2025 was the fourth-worst year for large-cap managers in the study's 25-year history. So it's not altogether surprising that over the past year, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), Cathie Wood's largest and most widely followed exchange-traded fund (ETF), is trailing the S&P 500 (up 18.4%). However, the ARKK ETF still has fans among growth-inclined investors, so it's worth examining if the fund merits a "buy" label today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Innovation Inc. Registered Shs
Analysen zu Innovation Inc. Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Innovation Inc. Registered Shs
|860,00
|0,58%