Innovation Aktie

Innovation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DJHB / ISIN: JP3147900009

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25.08.2026 15:05:00

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Fund Returned 17% Over the Past Year. Is It Still a Buy After Years of Underperformance?

Being an active equity fund manager sounds like a glamorous job. It also usually pays well.That's reasonable because it's hard work. In the domestic large-cap equity arena, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is the rock against which the surf (active fund managers) crashes. It's a stone-cold fact. Last year, 79% of all active large-cap U.S. equity funds failed to beat the S&P 500. That's far worse than the 65% failure rate in 2024, and 2025 was the fourth-worst year for large-cap managers in the study's 25-year history. So it's not altogether surprising that over the past year, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), Cathie Wood's largest and most widely followed exchange-traded fund (ETF), is trailing the S&P 500 (up 18.4%). However, the ARKK ETF still has fans among growth-inclined investors, so it's worth examining if the fund merits a "buy" label today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Innovation Inc. Registered Shs 860,00 0,58% Innovation Inc. Registered Shs

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