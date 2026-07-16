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16.07.2026 15:15:00
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Bought Over $51 Million of SpaceX Stock Last Week
It's been barely over one month since Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), popularly known as SpaceX, debuted on the Nasdaq stock exchange. In that short span of time, Cathie Wood's high-profile Ark Invest has continually increased its holdings of the company. None of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) run by the investment and asset management firm has yet to sell a single share of the Elon Musk-led company.Let's take a glance at these most recent buy-ins. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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