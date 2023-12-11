|
11.12.2023 16:40:00
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is All In on These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
There's no doubt that artificial intelligence has the potential to disrupt just about every industry. So finding a company that can facilitate AI uses across practically any company could be an incredible opportunity to invest in a transformative business.Cathie Wood and her team at Ark Invest believe they've found two such companies, and they're all in on these stocks.Ark Invest manages six active ETFs focused on disruptive technology. With themes ranging from space exploration to advanced genomics, it's a diverse set of investment funds. One artificial intelligence company shows up in all six of Ark's active ETFs. Another top AI stock from Cathie Wood and her team was previously held by all six ETFs and still shows up in half of the active funds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
