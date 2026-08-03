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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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03.08.2026 21:38:04

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Buying SpaceX Stock as Shares Sink Below Their IPO Price. Should Investors Follow Her in?

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) didn't have many good days in July, as its stock declined 31%. It ended the month at a share price of about $108, well below the $135 IPO price.Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, has been a vocal supporter of SpaceX, saying she thinks it "could become the most important company in history, and I mean in global history." With praise like that, it's probably no surprise that Wood is buying the dip on SpaceX, but retail investors may want to be more cautious.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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