|
03.09.2023 13:10:00
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Nvidia and Betting Big on These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
Nvidia stock more than tripled in value this year amid a surge of enthusiasm about artificial intelligence (AI). Many investors see it as the quintessential AI stock because its chips are the gold standard in accelerated computing, and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood counts herself among the bulls.However, Ark trimmed its position in Nvidia throughout August, rebalancing in the wake of its tremendous performance year to date. Nvidia still accounts for about 1% of its invested assets, but Ark has more than 10% of its portfolio in two other AI stocks: UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).Here's what investors should know about these two growth stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
