Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock

Cathie Wood is the CEO and chief investment officer at Ark Invest, an asset management firm focused on disruptive innovation. Wood and her team manage several thematic index funds that offer exposure to technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).Ark sold down its position in Nvidia throughout February, and the selling has continued in March. That may strike readers as strange given that Nvidia chips are the gold standard in AI infrastructure. But Nvidia shares have soared 260% over the past year, so it appears Ark is taking profits and reinvesting capital into other AI companies.For instance, Wood and her team have been buying shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in March. Here's what investors should know about the electric carmaker.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel