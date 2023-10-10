|
10.10.2023 11:45:00
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Tesla and Nvidia, and Buying 1 Little-Known Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest believes companies that deal in disruptive innovation are the ones most likely to see long-term appreciation. In keeping with that philosophy, it manages several thematic funds focused on disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Ark sold shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) throughout September. That might puzzle investors because Tesla is generally seen as a leader in autonomous driving technology, and Nvidia's chips are considered the gold standard in AI infrastructure.There is a simple explanation: Ark trimmed its positions not because it lacks conviction, but to rebalance its portfolio. Tesla stock has doubled year to date, and Nvidia stock has tripled, so Ark decided to resize its positions and redeploy capital elsewhere.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
20:01
|Freundlicher Handel: So steht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 pendelt am Mittwochmittag um Vortagesschluss (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
10:07
|Chinese EV maker Xpeng suspends executive over alleged corruption (Financial Times)
|
08:52
|PKW-Absatz in China nimmt weiter Fahrt auf - E-Autos gefragt (Reuters)
|
10.10.23
|Tesla-, Nikola- und Lucid-Aktie im Fokus: Welche E-Auto-Aktie am meisten geshortet wird (finanzen.at)