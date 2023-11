Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Tesla and Nvidia, and Buying 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold shares of Tesla and Nvidia throughout the third quarter. The innovation-focused asset management firm still has sizable positions in both companies, but with Tesla stock up 80% and Nvidia stock up 210% year to date, Ark presumably wanted to rebalance its portfolio.In any case, the firm redeployed some capital across two other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks: Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). The former now accounts for 1.3% of its invested assets, and the latter accounts for 0.2% of its invested assets.Read on to learn more about these AI growth stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel