WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
27.01.2026 09:25:00
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Predicts AI Infrastructure Will Hit $1.4 Trillion by 2030: 3 Stocks to Buy This Year
As much as the artificial intelligence (AI) industry has grown just since the late-2022 launch of ChatGPT, it's still only a fraction of what it's likely to become.Analysts with Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) predict spending on AI infrastructure -- data centers, mostly -- is set to soar from last year's $500 billion to $1.4 trillion in 2030, jibing with an outlook from JPMorgan. That's annualized growth of more than 20%, offering investors an opportunity that's just too good to pass up.But which stocks are best positioned to benefit from the industry's expansion? Probably not AI chipmaker Nvidia or its hardware peers; their very highest-growth days are arguably behind them. From here, it's the names building these AI data centers with the most to gain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
