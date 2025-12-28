Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
28.12.2025 20:05:00
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Trimmed Its Stake in SoFi Technologies. Here Are 3 Possible Reasons Why.
Cathie Wood, the CEO of investment firm Ark Invest, has long made a name for herself by making bold bets on technology companies that can significantly disrupt various industries. So it's not surprising to see Wood interested in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). SoFi went public through a special purpose acquisition company in 2021, with plans to disrupt the banking space by offering consumers a branchless, one-stop shop that met all of their banking needs online and through various digital offerings.SoFi has grown fast, surging to over $45 billion in assets, which essentially makes it the same size as a regional bank. The stock has also done incredibly well over the past year, up nearly 72% with a market cap of $34.6 billion. Ark Invest recently trimmed some of its SoFi holdings in the ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKF). Here are three potential reasons why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
