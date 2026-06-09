Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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09.06.2026 21:46:00
Cathie Wood's Ark Venture Fund Owns Anthropic and SpaceX. Here's What Retail Investors Are Actually Paying For.
SpaceX and Anthropic are two of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) in quite a while. They're also coming much sooner than many people would have anticipated just a year ago.With the surge in popularity (and perceived valuations), many investors have been looking for ways to gain exposure to these companies before they go public. One popular choice has been to invest in Cathie Wood's ARK Venture Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: ARKVX), which owns stakes in both companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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