Cathie Wood's Largest Holding Isn't Tesla or Nvidia. It's This Tech Pioneer.

Growth investing mastermind Cathie Wood used to hold a ton of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares. However, her Ark Invest fund family has sold most of this artificial intelligence (AI) stock over the last year, cashing in on the market's AI frenzy to seed investments in less-overheated growth stocks. These days, ARK only holds Nvidia stock worth $81 million.Wood's funds are actively buying shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), though. With four large purchases in the last week alone, the electric vehicle and alternative energy heavyweight accounts for $763 million of Ark's stock holdings.But that's not Wood's strongest position. In fact, Tesla is tied for third place among Ark's largest investments. No. 1 with a bullet is cryptocurrency marketplace Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) with a $911 million footprint on Ark's investment roster today. That's 6.8% of Ark's overall assets, far ahead of Tesla 's 5.7% and Nvidia at just 0.6%.