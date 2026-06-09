Private Equity Aktie
WKN: 906781 / ISIN: CH0006089921
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09.06.2026 03:00:00
Cathie Wood's Private Equity Fund Hits $1 Billion in Assets as Investors Clamor for SpaceX
Private equity, once the domain of the uber-rich, has become more accessible to retail investors over the last few years. Investing in general has become easier and more democratic as trades have become fee-free and can be accomplished in a second with the click of a button.Some investment companies tout their access to private equity through funds that the retail investor can buy into. SoFi Technologies, for example, provides access to several private equity funds, including Cathie Wood's Ark Venture Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: ARKVX), which opened in 2022. Ark says that its purpose is to "open the doors of one of the world's most exclusive asset classes to every investor, not just the privileged few."While these funds have become popular ways to invest in private companies, the upcoming SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) has investors stampeding to find all sorts of ways to access it before it goes public, and Ark Invest's fund just hit $1 billion in assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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