CathWorks and Quest International Announce Global Post-Sales Technical Service Support Partnership

KFAR-SABA, Israel and IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CathWorks, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and Quest International, a global service support provider to the OEMs, announced today they have signed a post-sales technical service support agreement that Quest International becomes the preferred technical service delivery partner for end-to-end service support of CathWorks' fast-growing install-base of customers globally. CathWorks plans to leverage Quest's capabilities to accelerate its commercial operations and expand its geographic footprint.

"In pursuit of our mission of partnering with physicians to transform how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated, we have become partners with Quest International because of their deep industry expertise and their ability to provide comprehensive services including depot repairs, field services, supply-chain logistics and other professional services. Quest's global coverage and scalable resources will augment CathWorks' growing global commercial footprint while enhancing our customers' overall experience," said Ramin Mousavi, President and CEO of CathWorks.

"Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest is dedicated to meeting the needs of its OEM customers with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions. Partnering with CathWorks perfectly fits our OEM services offering and provides CathWorks and its end-users a global and reliable one-stop shop for all the CathWorks FFRangio™ System service needs," said Shawn Arshadi, President and CEO of Quest International.

In addition to growing global presence, both companies have their US headquarters in Irvine, California, an unmatched strategic destination for technology and life science companies. Quest and CathWorks see this partnership as their continued commitment of local economic growth. Both organizations have a long history of partnership with local organizations such as the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce and Octane Orange County.

ABOUT CATHWORKS

CathWorks is the leader in digital health innovations that can improve the lives of patients globally. The CathWorks FFRangio™ System combines advanced computational science and artificial intelligence, transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. It provides physicians access to objective drug-free and wire-free intraprocedural multi-vessel physiology guidance that is practical for every patient. For more information, visit www.cath.works and follow us on Twitter @CathWorks.

ABOUT QUEST INTERNATIONAL

Quest International is a leading global post-sales service support partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries including healthcare, industrial, aviation and government as well as IT Solutions provider for large and small enterprises. Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest offers a robust suite of new services and solutions throughout its three business units: OEM Services, IT Services and Technology Solutions. Quest is ISO 9001, 13485, 14001, and ANSI/ESD S20.20 Certified with over 30 operation centers worldwide.

Corporate headquarters are located at 60-65 Parker, Irvine, CA 92618. For more information call 800-231-6777 or visit www.questinc.com.

Quest International and the Quest logo are registered trademarks of Quest International Inc.

