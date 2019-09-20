CathWorks FFRangio™ System Featured In TCT 2019 Satellite Program

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CathWorks today announced The CathWorks FFRangio™ System will be featured in a Satellite Program held during the 2019 TCT (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics) annual meeting in San Francisco. The event titled "FFRangio and the Rise of Image-Based FFR", will be presented on September 27, 2019 at 6:45 AM in Room 203 located in Level 2 Moscone South.

The program will feature a panel of experts discussing clinical data and commercial experiences with the CathWorks FFRangio System since it received FDA approval in December of 2018. Presentations will include: 1) The (R)evolution of Image-based FFR – Introducing the CathWorks FFRangio Systems, 2) FFRangio Compared to FFR – Clinical Data and Subgroup MVD Analysis, 3) Applicability in Serial Lesions/Diffuse Disease? Results from the Pullback Study, 4) FFRangio in Routine Clinical Practice – US Experience of First 500 Cases, and 5) FFRangio – Future Clinical Direction.

Program presenters feature leading interventional cardiologists from around the globe: William F. Fearon, MD – Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA; Bruce Samuels, MD – Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA; Carlos Collet, MD – Cardiovascular Center Aalst, OLV Clinic, in Belgium; Rahul Sharma, MD – Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA and Subbarao Myla, MD – Hoag Hospital, Newport Beach, CA.

The program is open to all registered TCT attendees, and breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information about the course content, presenters and to register online visit: https://www.crf.org/tct/program/agenda/satellite-programs?programid=1326,.

The FDA-cleared CathWorks FFRangio System is a non-invasive diagnostic technology that is used at the time of a scheduled angiography. The CathWorks FFRangio System transforms routine angiogram images into objective and comprehensive physiology information, including a color-coded 3D renderings of blood flow in the heart to help physicians optimize coronary artery disease decision making, including whether or not a stent is needed.

ABOUT CATHWORKS, INC.

CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company's focus is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFRangio System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural FFR guidance that is practical for every case. For more information, visit www.cath.works.

Contact Information:

Media, Ramin Mousavi, +1.949.966.0275, ramin.mousavi@cath.works

Investors, Mike Feher, +1.949.966.0276, mike.feher@cath.works

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathworks-ffrangio-system-featured-in-tct-2019-satellite-program-300922145.html

SOURCE CathWorks