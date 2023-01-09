|
CATIC Acquires Lane Guide Lenders On Line, Inc.
HARTFORD, Conn. and RENO, Nev., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CATIC, Rocky Hill, CT, announced today that it has acquired Lane Guide Lenders On Line, Inc.
Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Lane Guide Lenders On Line, Inc. is the holding company for the widely used Lane Guide online lender resource.
"For 65 years, Lane Guide has been a leading source of data on individual lenders and the lending industry as a whole," stated Steve McAdams, a Vice President at CATIC and Lane Guide's President. "We are pleased to add Lane Guide to the CATIC Family of Companies and look forward to continuing and expanding Lane Guide's long history of providing vital data to the lending, real estate, and investment industries."
Founded in 1957, Lane Guide is used, in part, to locate information concerning payoffs, demands, discharges, loan verification, loss mitigation, and REO lender assets, along with bank/lender merger and successor histories on more than 160,000 lenders.
Lane Guide can be found at www.LaneGuide.com.
CATIC, along with its sister company CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently licensed in every state east of the Mississippi and in Texas and is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 16 states. The Company is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers. For more information about the Company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
