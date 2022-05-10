ROCKY HILL, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's most credible employer recognition programs has awarded CATIC the Top Workplaces USA award for 2022 (150-499 employees category). Since 2018, CATIC has been the recipient of the regional Top Workplaces award and, most recently, was ranked in the top ten among other local Connecticut businesses. This is the first year CATIC has received national recognition from Top Workplaces.

CATIC is proud to be recognized nationally as a Top Workplace this year. In accepting this honor, James Czapiga, Esq., CATIC's President and CEO, stated, "We strive, as a company, to cultivate a great workplace culture. Our success is driven by our employees, and this national recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication."

ABOUT CATIC:

CATIC, along with its sister company CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently licensed in every state east of the Mississippi and in Texas and is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 15 states. The Company is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers. For more information about the Company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catic-is-selected-as-a-national-top-workplace-301543968.html

SOURCE CATIC