CATL and FlexGen Sign 10GWh Multi-Year Battery Energy Storage System Supply Agreement

Announcement follows FlexGen becoming the first U.S. energy storage integrator to receive CATL Authorized Services Provider designation

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, today announced it has executed a Master Supply Agreement with FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. (FlexGen), the leading energy storage technology platform and energy storage solution provider to supply 10GWh of CATL's leading energy storage equipment over a three year period.

CATL will supply FlexGen with EnerC, a containerized liquid-cooling battery system. With IP55 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, EnerC is able to meet the requirements of various harsh climatic conditions, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the whole system for 20 years. Empowered by its industry-leading highly integrated liquid cooling design, EnerC's energy density can reach 259.7 kWh per square meter, almost a 200% increase over traditional air-cooling systems.

FlexGen's HybridOS™ energy management system platform will power the energy storage systems deployed with CATL to provide advanced and reliable capability for utility, competitive power market, as well as municipal and cooperative utility projects. The HybridOS™ platform is currently powering high performance energy storage systems in Texas, California and across North America.

The announcement follows FlexGen being named as a CATL Authorized Services Provider to provide maintenance and optimization services on CATL battery energy storage equipment. FlexGen's designation unlocks an expanded service network for CATL equipment in North America while deepening the partnership between the two companies which now spans over 2.5 GWh in energy storage system projects.

The outlook for energy storage deployments in supporting the energy transition and build greater resilience into the grid infrastructure has never been brighter. CATL is committed to delivering sustainable battery storage products to customers globally. The extended partnership and the latest supply agreement with FlexGen enable CATL to deliver critical equipment supply to move forward more quickly with energy storage project deployments in the North American market.

CATL is a global leader of new energy innovative technologies. Its equipment is currently deployed in some of the largest and most critical energy storage projects globally, including the three projects for Southern California Edison totaling over 2.1 GWh in capacity, as well as over 500 MWh of merchant energy storage plants in operation and under construction in Texas.

"FlexGen and CATL have partnered for many years on advancing energy storage deployments. The significant commitment we are making to CATL and the energy storage market is built upon the quality, performance, and positive results this partnership has delivered to our customers," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. "We are excited about the opportunity to grow the energy storage market and bring exceptional energy storage technology to our customers."

"FlexGen has been an essential partner for CATL in the deployment and growth of our energy storage business in North America. The deep technological partnership has ensured high performance and reliability for our customers and has resulted in some of the best performing plants we have operating," said Tan Libin, vice president of CATL."The expanded commitment we are making with this Supply Agreement highlights the value our organizations have delivered and the potential we see to further scale our partnership."

FlexGen is the leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the U.S. and globally. For more information: https://www.flexgen.com

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") is a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In the year 2021, CATL ranked No.1 in terms of EV battery consumption volume in the world for five consecutive years, and it also ranks first in the market share of global energy storage battery production. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy, and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including material and electrochemistry system, structure system, extreme manufacturing and business model. For more information, please visit https://www.catl.com/en/

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is the leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catl-and-flexgen-sign-10gwh-multi-year-battery-energy-storage-system-supply-agreement-301630588.html

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)