09.05.2023 11:40:00

CATL chief scientist Wu Kai named as finalist for European Inventor Award 2023

NINGDE, China, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9, Wu Kai, the Chief Scientist of CATL, and his team were nominated as finalists for the European Inventor Award 2023 in the "Non-EPO countries" category, for their contribution to the safety of lithium-ion batteries.

Launched by the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2006, the award is one of Europe's most prestigious innovation prizes. It celebrates those who transform their ideas into technological progress, economic growth or improvements to our daily lives. Wu Kai and his team have been named among the three finalists in this year's European Inventor Award in the "Non-EPO countries category," which recognises inventions developed outside EPO's member states. They were selected from over 600 candidates for this year's edition. The winners will be announced at a hybrid ceremony on 4 July 2023 in Valencia, Spain.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catl-chief-scientist-wu-kai-named-as-finalist-for-european-inventor-award-2023-301819318.html

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

