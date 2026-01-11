CATL Launches Middle East's First New Energy Aftermarket Hub In Riyadh

(RTTNews) - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited or CATL announced that it has inaugurated the Middle East's first—and currently the largest—new energy aftermarket facility outside China. The NING SERVICE Experience Center in Riyadh strengthens CATL's after-sales presence in the region and supports the Middle East's transition toward cleaner energy systems.

The launch comes as Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries advance ambitious electrification and decarbonization goals under Vision 2030 and similar national initiatives. For example, Saudi Arabia aims to transition 30% of all vehicles in Riyadh to electric by 2030, as part of a broader plan to cut emissions in the capital city by 50%. Policies also encourage the adoption of electric forklifts and promote green energy use on farms under the Saudi Green Initiative. Yet, challenges remain, including oil dependency, rising electricity demand, extreme climatic conditions, and limited charging and service infrastructure.

Strategically designed to address these obstacles, the Riyadh facility offers full-lifecycle after-sales support, cultivates local technical talent, and accelerates the deployment of advanced electrification and energy storage solutions. Spanning more than 7,000 square meters, the center integrates exhibition areas, diagnostics and maintenance zones, refurbishment facilities, training spaces, and a customer lounge. It serves both as a localized service hub and a showcase of CATL's system-level capabilities across electric mobility, energy storage, and intelligent electrification, while fostering industrial synergy across the ecosystem.

Leveraging CATL's deep R&D and manufacturing expertise, the NING SERVICE Experience Center delivers comprehensive services including battery diagnostics, repair, maintenance, rework, training, recycling, aftermarket logistics, and warehousing. Its offerings cover seven major product categories—from passenger and commercial vehicles to energy storage systems—across diverse repair scenarios, setting a new benchmark for new energy service delivery in the region.

The Riyadh center also plays a pivotal role in talent development and long-term local value creation. Through dedicated training facilities, CATL builds after-sales and technical expertise in the new energy sector, contributing to skilled employment and knowledge transfer across the Middle East. Globally, NING SERVICE operates 10 training centers totaling 2,300 square meters and has certified more than 9,700 new energy after-sales professionals in partnership with vocational institutions.

As part of its localization strategy, CATL is reinforcing infrastructure and building ecosystem partnerships. The company is in discussions with leading local industry players, including fuel network operators to provide green electricity at gas stations, infrastructure companies to electrify truck fleets, and energy firms to deploy solar-plus-storage solutions. These collaborations enhance CATL's local service capabilities and market confidence, while jointly driving the scaled adoption of new energy solutions across the Middle East.

The Riyadh opening further expands CATL's global service footprint, which already includes more than 1,200 professional service stations across 76 countries and 73 spare-parts warehouses worldwide. CATL ranks No. 1 globally in spare parts inventory stocked with 100% genuine parts, with a total warehouse area exceeding 370,000 square meters. To date, NING SERVICE has supported more than six million electric vehicles, delivering professional after-sales services for passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and energy storage customers.