Cato Aktie
WKN: 881902 / ISIN: US1492051065
|
19.03.2026 13:24:10
Cato Q4 Loss Narrows, But Revenues Decline
(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Cato Corp. (CATO) reported Thursday that net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to $10.86 million or $0.55 per share from $14.05 million or $0.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues for the quarter declined 3.4 percent to $151.66 million from $157.91 million in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales for the quarter were flat compared to last year.
"As we look ahead to 2026, we are focused on improving our merchandise assortment including new product offerings, leveraging our investments in technology, especially in our stores and the distribution center, while continuing to provide excellent customer service," said John Cato, Chairman, President, and CEO.
"Our 2026 outlook is tempered by the current economic uncertainties and continued pressure on our customers' disposable income," added Cato.
CATO closed Wednesday's regular trading session on the NYSE at $2.92, down $0.07 or 2.34 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cato Corp.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cato Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cato Corp.
|2,90
|-0,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street mit negativem Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich im Minus. Die US-Börsen tendierten abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.