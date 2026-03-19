Cato Aktie

Cato für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 881902 / ISIN: US1492051065

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.03.2026 13:24:10

Cato Q4 Loss Narrows, But Revenues Decline

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Cato Corp. (CATO) reported Thursday that net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to $10.86 million or $0.55 per share from $14.05 million or $0.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 3.4 percent to $151.66 million from $157.91 million in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales for the quarter were flat compared to last year.

"As we look ahead to 2026, we are focused on improving our merchandise assortment including new product offerings, leveraging our investments in technology, especially in our stores and the distribution center, while continuing to provide excellent customer service," said John Cato, Chairman, President, and CEO.

"Our 2026 outlook is tempered by the current economic uncertainties and continued pressure on our customers' disposable income," added Cato.

CATO closed Wednesday's regular trading session on the NYSE at $2.92, down $0.07 or 2.34 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cato Corp.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cato Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cato Corp. 2,90 -0,68% Cato Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street mit negativem Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich im Minus. Die US-Börsen tendierten abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen