11.11.2023 11:00:00

Cautious Investor? 2 Safe Stocks You Also Can Count on For Growth

Often, the stock that soars or plummets overnight attracts the headlines -- and that could make some of us think twice before investing in the market. But the good news is, if you invest for the long term, you're more likely to grow your money over time than to win or lose everything in a period of hours.We often talk about safe stocks and higher-risk growth stocks, and if you're a cautious investor, you'll probably favor the former. That's an excellent idea. But here's some more good news for you: Right now, you can invest in two companies that are considered safe thanks to their strong earnings over time and the much-needed products they sell -- and at the same time, their stocks offer the potential for growth too. So, you don't have to be a big risk-taker to invest and score wins over the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 26,90 -0,30% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen