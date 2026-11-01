Cava and e.l.f. Beauty: Two Consumer Stocks, One Better Buy

In this battle, we will weigh the potential of a rising star against a dominant disruptor. Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) represent two distinct paths for growth in today's market.

Cava is leveraging a Mediterranean health-conscious menu to capture fast-casual market share, while e.l.f. Beauty uses a digital-first approach to lead the cosmetics industry. Both companies have demonstrated an ability to maintain high revenue growth even as they navigate shifting consumer habits. Choosing between them requires a close look at their current efficiency and valuation.

Cava Group operates as a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that offers a variety of customizable bowls, pitas, and salads. The company has established itself as a fast-growing player among retail stocks as it scales its footprint across the United States. Its vertically integrated model includes selling proprietary dips and spreads through grocery stores, allowing the brand to reach guests through both physical locations and digital channels.

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