CAVA Group Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The restaurant industry tends to be a sleepy sector in the stock market. There are a handful of stalwarts like McDonald's and Starbucks that investors rely on for steady growth and dividend income, and occasionally, a breakout growth stock emerges as well. Chipotle and Domino's Pizza are two of the better examples over the last decade.One recent restaurant initial public offering (IPO) that's caught investors' eyes is Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA), the fast-casual Mediterranean chain that is growing rapidly. However, the stock has fallen since the post-IPO rally this summer, potentially setting up a buying opportunity.Should you add Cava stock to your portfolio? Let's take a look at the buy, sell, and hold cases for this hot new restaurant stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel