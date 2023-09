Cava Investors, Take Note: The Top Line Isn't as Important as This Vital Number

Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) held its initial public offering on June 20. It is a young restaurant company with very little public history. But the opportunity for growth is exciting. Here's why focusing all your attention on Cava's top line is a mistake.There are a lot of restaurant chains. In fact, brands come and go regularly, with an unfortunate pattern that often shows up along the way. The key is that it isn't all that hard for a small restaurant chain to grow its top line. All it has to do is to open new restaurants.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel